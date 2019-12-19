Smoke And Mirror
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act brings relief and cheer to a section of refugees living in squalid camps in India. The partisan law will help those, such as Pakistani Hindus transit from ‘stateless’ people to Indian citizens. But it won’t change the status quo of Lankan Hindu and Afghan Muslim refugees.
Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
Rohingya Muslim children in Kanchan Kunj near Okhla Barrage, Delhi
Photograph by Jitender Gupta
Ashok Acharjee, 69, arrived in Calcutta in 1950 from Khulna district of Bangladesh. He has a certificate of the East Bengal Relief Committee, but no land deed
Photograph by Sandipan Chatterjee
Photograph by Sandipan Chatterjee
Rathipan lives in Mandapam Camp in Tamil Nadu. He came to India with his wife and daughter from Sri Lanka. Two of his children were born in India. But they cannot be Indian citizens.
Photograph by Usha Ramesh
Photograph by Usha Ramesh
Long Way Home
A Tibetan refugee prays outside the Buddhist temple in Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi
Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
Smoke And Mirror
