December 20, 2019
Poshan
Smoke And Mirror

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act brings relief and cheer to a section of refugees living in squalid camps in India. The partisan law will help those, such as Pakistani Hindus transit from ‘stateless’ people to Indian citizens. But it won’t change the status quo of Lankan Hindu and ­Afghan Muslim refugees.

30 December 2019
Refugees Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Register of Citizens (NRC) National Cover Stories Photoessays

