Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Shapers of syllabi in the rapidly expanding RSS-backed schools dismiss criticism, say their emphasis is on long-neglected, ancient Indian knowledge and value systems

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students
Morning Purification |

Trending

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T16:35:02+05:30
Preetha Nair
Preetha Nair

Preetha Nair

More stories from Preetha Nair
View All

11 October 2021

It’s 8. 30 in the morning, and the scene inside the GLT Saraswati Bal Mandir School is a world removed from the bustling traffic just outside—a narrow street in South Delhi’s Nehru Nagar. An air of tranquility rests over the morning assembly in the courtyard. A young student lights a lamp in front of three garlanded photographs—Goddess Saraswati, the symbol ‘Om’ and Bharat Mata—murmuring a prayer. Hands clasped, around 100 students standing in lines follow suit, as Vedic chants play loudly in the background.

After a 10-minute long prayer session, they are shepherded into their classes by a teacher in cha­rge of ‘discipline’. “We strive to instil discipline in students,” says principal Bela Mishra. “Beca­use of Covid restrictions, we have pared down assembly to 10 minutes. It usually runs into 20-30 minutes, with shlokas, prayers and stories of his­­­­to­­rical figures,” adds Mishra, who joined the sch­ool in 1991. GLT Saraswati Bal Mandir is among thousands of...

Tags

Preetha Nair Education RSS National Council of Educational Research and Training National Education Policy (NEP) School Textbooks & Controversies Syllabus National Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Opinion | Culture Of Intolerance Is Hurting India's Tradition Of Debate And Discussion

Opinion | Culture Of Intolerance Is Hurting India's Tradition Of Debate And Discussion

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Pedagogy Of The Oppressed: When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

New Moon Sighted: Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

State Terror, Armed Forces And The Story Behind Removal Of 'Draupadi' From DU Syllabus

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from India

Kamla Bhasin’s Slogans And Songs Of Gender Equality Will Continue To Inspire Activists

Kamla Bhasin’s Slogans And Songs Of Gender Equality Will Continue To Inspire Activists

Bihar's Conundrum: To Drop Or Not To Drop JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia From PG Syllabus

Bihar's Conundrum: To Drop Or Not To Drop JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia From PG Syllabus

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Read More from Outlook

Sachin Tendulkar Among World's Super Rich Named In Pandora Papers

Sachin Tendulkar Among World's Super Rich Named In Pandora Papers

PTI / Sachin Tendulkar’s attorney reportedly said the 'cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities.'

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Police File FIR Against Minister's Son, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Denied Entry

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Police File FIR Against Minister's Son, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Denied Entry

Outlook Web Desk / Eight persons were killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday after an SUV rammed into protesting farmers who in turn set fire to the vehicle.

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Preetha Nair / Shapers of syllabi in the rapidly expanding RSS-backed schools dismiss criticism, say their emphasis is on long-neglected, ancient Indian knowledge and value systems.

Advertisement