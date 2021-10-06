Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Mukul Kesavan’s essay on middle-class nostalgia in India—looking back fondly at a time when Indians were worse-off than they are today.

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Trending

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T16:35:07+05:30
Mukul Kesavan

Mukul Kesavan

More stories from Mukul Kesavan
View All

18 October 2021

Earlier this year, a friend sent me a packet of peppermint cigarettes called Phantom and for a dislocating second, I was twelve again. Sticks of white peppermint with one end painted red; that was meant to be the smouldering tip. I used to smoke them in middle school out of a red-and-white packet that looked vaguely like a real cigarette brand called Red and White except for the Phantom’s head crudely printed in the centre. I bit off an end and I was home. Every childhood has its madeleine and this was mine.

Nostalgia needs absences and that packet fairly thrummed with vanished vibrations. There was the Phantom, aka the Ghost Who Walks, who hadn’t had an outing in years. The periodical in which his adventures used to be serialised, The Illustrated Weekly of India, India’s ur-magazine, had been dead for nearly three decades, killed off by Samir Jain in 1993 along with Dharmyug. Just to say the names is to name the dead. There is something right about the fact that the Weekly died soon after the economic liberalisation announced by...

Tags

Mukul Kesavan Nostalgia National Essays
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Camera Candida: A Photographer’s Efforts To Revive The Lost Art Of Portraits

Camera Candida: A Photographer’s Efforts To Revive The Lost Art Of Portraits

An Artist's Labour Of Love Keeps Goa’s Heritage Alive….In Drawings

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Fallen Earth And Divine Soil

Our Past In The Present

Congress-Left Too Harks Back To The Past In Search For A Better Future

The Quest For Our Glorious Past Is How The Right-Wing Woos The People

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from India

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: How India Post Is Reinventing Itself In A Digital World

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: How India Post Is Reinventing Itself In A Digital World

Angels And Demons: Growing Up In Bihar With Fantastical Tales Of Djinns And River Ghosts

Angels And Demons: Growing Up In Bihar With Fantastical Tales Of Djinns And River Ghosts

The Sea In Mumbai And A Thousand Splendid Memories

The Sea In Mumbai And A Thousand Splendid Memories

From Delhi To Ontario: Seeking Mother Durga And Dhakis In Canada

From Delhi To Ontario: Seeking Mother Durga And Dhakis In Canada

Read More from Outlook

EXCLUSIVE: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

EXCLUSIVE: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said that he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World C'ship Gold

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World C'ship Gold

PTI / India also won a bronze in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event while in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, the country bagged silver.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement