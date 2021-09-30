Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Pedagogy Of The Oppressed: When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

Draupadi’s tribe increases by the day. There are many injustices, a lot of pain and violence out there.

Pedagogy Of The Oppressed: When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

Trending

Pedagogy Of The Oppressed: When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T16:41:28+05:30
Chinki Sinha

Chinki Sinha

More stories from Chinki Sinha
View All

11 October 2021

“This pedagogy makes oppression and its causes objects of reflection by the oppressed, and from that reflection will come their necessary engagement in the struggle for their liberation. And in the struggle this pedagogy will be made and remade.”

—Paulo Freire

Before taking a turn to our school lane in Patna, we crossed the church behind which lay living quarters of the nuns. I remember Mother Mary’s statue in the complex. She used to wear a white robe. Her eyes were kind, her head bowed and her hands pressed together in supplication. We prayed for a new pencil box, a new water bottle etc. Back then, justice, equality and women’s rights weren’t in my list of prayers, or in the syllabus. But then, with so much compassion taught in the moral science classes and the images around us, we thought we could fix a broken world with kindness and sacrifice. Just like Mother Mary.

The Mother Mary statue now has a slab that says “Maa”. For some years now, Mother Mary has been wearing red and yellow...

Tags

Chinki Sinha Mahasweta Devi India Patna Draupadi Education The Indian Woman Gender Equality Feminists/Feminism Mahabharata National Cover Stories Opinion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Opinion | Culture Of Intolerance Is Hurting India's Tradition Of Debate And Discussion

Opinion | Culture Of Intolerance Is Hurting India's Tradition Of Debate And Discussion

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

New Moon Sighted: Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

State Terror, Armed Forces And The Story Behind Removal Of 'Draupadi' From DU Syllabus

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from India

Kamla Bhasin’s Slogans And Songs Of Gender Equality Will Continue To Inspire Activists

Kamla Bhasin’s Slogans And Songs Of Gender Equality Will Continue To Inspire Activists

Bihar's Conundrum: To Drop Or Not To Drop JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia From PG Syllabus

Bihar's Conundrum: To Drop Or Not To Drop JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia From PG Syllabus

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen, through bureaucratic rule', PAGD spokesman and CPIM leader M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement