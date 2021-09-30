Pedagogy Of The Oppressed: When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

“This pedagogy makes oppression and its causes objects of reflection by the oppressed, and from that reflection will come their necessary engagement in the struggle for their liberation. And in the struggle this pedagogy will be made and remade.”

—Paulo Freire

Before taking a turn to our school lane in Patna, we crossed the church behind which lay living quarters of the nuns. I remember Mother Mary’s statue in the complex. She used to wear a white robe. Her eyes were kind, her head bowed and her hands pressed together in supplication. We prayed for a new pencil box, a new water bottle etc. Back then, justice, equality and women’s rights weren’t in my list of prayers, or in the syllabus. But then, with so much compassion taught in the moral science classes and the images around us, we thought we could fix a broken world with kindness and sacrifice. Just like Mother Mary.

The Mother Mary statue now has a slab that says “Maa”. For some years now, Mother Mary has been wearing red and yellow...