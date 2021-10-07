Past Imperfect: Memories Frozen In Time

In a rapidly changing world and with the experience of the pandemic not quite beh­ind us, we all yearn for a better time, for a ‘normalcy’ that seems to have disappeared from the world. This longing for a time before the pandemic, even for a world that was not as precarious as it seems, can be seen as a kind of nostalgia. Nostalgia leads to the making of stories that make an earlier time more glorious than the present, whether this involves individual memory, family narratives, or the myths that nations construct about themselves. In the case of nat­ions, national myths have been housed in museums dedicated to newly-formed countries, especially in the postcolonial world. Pointing this out in her article, The Museum is National, art historian Kavita Singh reads the construction of a narrative of national greatness in the National Museum in New Delhi in the way that sculptural traditions of the subcontinent were read as different from European art.

Museums have traditionally been seen as institutions that preserve, enshrine, and glorify anc­ient...