Monday, Oct 04, 2021
New Moon Sighted: Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Muslim scholars say there are about 50 madrasas in UP that are considered pioneers in education reforms. But, in the absence of a central regulatory body, their number is unknown.

Photographs by Shubham Kumar Gupta

outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T19:38:34+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma Umesh Kumar Ray

11 October 2021

“What does Oscar Wilde want to convey in this line, Sir?” pops a question from one of the 127 windows on the computer screen of Obaidur Rahman Nadwi (44), English teacher at Dar-ul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, Lucknow, one of the most recognised madrasas in the country.

Nadwi, in white kurta and topi, with the English textbook in his left hand, explains with expressive actions of his right hand, as if he is teaching in a classroom. Today’s module is on Oscar Wilde’s short story The Selfish Giant.

The question comes from Mohammad Fah­eem (24), who hasn’t switched on his video. Sitting in Hardoi, about 100 km from the mad­rasa, he, like 126 other students, is attending his Alia Rabia (BA final year) classes. By the time Nadwi gives his answer, other students have started chattering. Nadwi scolds them: “One at a time, please.” And the class goes on.

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Umesh Kumar Ray Uttar Pradesh Bihar Madrasas Education Muslims Syllabus National Cover Stories
