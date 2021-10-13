Mofussil Reporters Play A Crucial Role In The News Cycle But Do You Know Any Of Them?

The death of young journalist Raman Kashyap in the violence at a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh has, once again, laid bare the perils of being regional stringers and freelancers.

On October 3, Kashyap was at the protest site to cover the unfolding story for a private news channel. It promised to fetch him a few hundred rupe­­es. He died in the melee, after a vehicle, allegedly own­ed by the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, ran over the crowd from behind.

With his death, there are stirrings within the med­ia fraternity about the high risks and low ret­urns involved in working as independent regional journalists, about their mea­gre payouts, their exp­loitation by media houses who sometimes don’t even ascribe credit to them for their stories.

Like Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Rak­esh in Peepli [Live], ‘stringers’, as they are cal­led, are paid a pittance. They are not issued a press card or a contract. Often, they are even denied...