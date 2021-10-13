Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Mofussil Reporters Play A Crucial Role In The News Cycle But Do You Know Any Of Them?

The death of journalist Raman Kashyap at Lakhimpur Kheri throws into sharp relief the condition of local reporters incessantly feeding ‘breaking news’ to the ever-demanding maw of the national media from India’s hinterland.

2021-10-15T11:51:39+05:30
Umesh Kumar Ray

Umesh Kumar Ray

25 October 2021

The death of young journalist Raman Kashyap in the violence at a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh has, once again, laid bare the perils of being regional stringers and freelancers.

On October 3, Kashyap was at the protest site to cover the unfolding story for a private news channel. It promised to fetch him a few hundred rupe­­es. He died in the melee, after a vehicle, allegedly own­ed by the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, ran over the crowd from behind.

With his death, there are stirrings within the med­ia fraternity about the high risks and low ret­urns involved in working as independent regional journalists, about their mea­gre payouts, their exp­loitation by media houses who sometimes don’t even ascribe credit to them for their stories.

Like Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Rak­esh in Peepli [Live], ‘stringers’, as they are cal­led, are paid a pittance. They are not issued a press card or a contract. Often, they are even denied...

Umesh Kumar Ray Lakhimpur Kheri India Uttar Pradesh Journalist Media Farmers protest Violence Rural India National Opinion
