Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Months before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath government was forced into fire-fighting mode after a vehicle allegedly driven by Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son mowed down four farmers agitating against three farm laws and a retaliation by the protesters left four more people dead in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central UP. The minister denies involvement of his son Ashish.

The events on October 3 sparked protests by farmers in the country’s most populous state, and Opposition parties were quick to pounce on the issue that could potentially give them a toehold in a state that has been a BJP stronghold. The protesting farmers are accused of torching vehicles and lynching two BJP workers, besides a driver and a scribe.

The UP government’s response was two-fold. One, it immediately sought to defuse the crisis by announcing a compensation of Rs 45 lakh and a government job to the kin of the deceased, and a probe by a retired high court judge. Two, the government allowed Rakesh Tikait to negotiate the deal on behalf of the farmers,...