India Needs A Caste Census To Know Where The Marginalised Stand In The Development Index

The Centre, in an affidavit dated September 21 submitted to the Supreme Court, argued it has practical difficulties in conducting a caste census, emphasising that the population census is not the “ideal instrument” for collection of details on caste. Just a few years ago, in 2010, when the BJP was in Opposition, it had backed the demand for a caste census. And in 2018, then home minister Rajnath Singh ann­ounced in Parliament that data on OBCs would be part of the 2021 census. The Census Act of 1948 gives the Centre the mandate to conduct a census so there is a reliable source on the characteristics of the population. The population in India is divided by caste(s), and this division makes India a caste society.

For the caste system to exist, it has to have more than one caste. For one to exercise the practices of caste, there have to be other castes. In this ‘practising of caste’, caste is always alr­eady counted—and this act makes the self (or a person) locate the other (higher or lower) in rel­ation to one’s caste....