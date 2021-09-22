Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Casteing Gender At The Ballot Box

The emergence of vote banks in some states may not presage a new paradigm, especially in states as riven with caste as UP.

Casteing Gender At The Ballot Box

Casteing Gender At The Ballot Box
2021-09-26T15:36:35+05:30
Rakhi Bose

Rakhi Bose

04 October 2021

“To the backward classes, I am a Devi.”
BSP supremo Mayawati in 2016.

Goddess. A divine aura is often conferred on the Indian woman in common speech. The reality that fills daily lives, though, is the spectre of a broken body. Not broken by its fragility, but by deli­­b­erate violence. Mayawati has faced this violence—a political opponent’s sexually-loaded barb in 2016, a physical assault by armed goons of another rival in 1995. She came out strongly on both occasions, calling herself a Devi of the Dalits as a riposte. She would often refer to those abuses as a Dalit, as a woman. These are wounds women face, subjects of debates on women, for women and by women, from which, many rhetorical questions arise, activists say. Women, especially Dalits, ask—is it patriarchy, or is there a double violence, that of caste? And as Uttar Pradesh gets ready for assembly polls, similar questions crop up. Are women a caste or a constituency? There has already been social engineering of caste. Now, there is talk of re­organising...

Rakhi Bose Mayawati India Women Empowerment Women's Rights The Indian Woman Caste-Census National Cover Stories
