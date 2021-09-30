Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

Should curricula not reflect the ‘truth’? And whose truth? Recent deletions and additions come wrapped in a concern for ‘heritage’, but are also dyed in a deep disquiet over other zones of contestation—caste and gender—beyond religion.

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?
Illustration by Siddhesh Gautam

Trending

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T14:35:33+05:30
Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak

Vikas Pathak

More stories from Vikas Pathak
View All

11 October 2021

“The answer is silence. About that there are many tales,
many books in press. Best not to believe everything.
How many killed in six years’ confrontation?
The answer is silence.”

—Mahasweta Devi, Draupadi (translated by Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak)

The University of Delhi has removed Draupadi from the English syllabus. The late Mahasweta Devi’s 1977 short story titled after the character from the Mahabharata features Dopdi, a Santhal woman who takes on the State’s armed might and refuses to let her violated body be covered up after being raped repeatedly in custody. The sight of her naked, bleeding body sends shivers down the spine of the military commander. It’s a powerful image of the female body as a site of resistance rather than vulnerability. And it also evokes a feminist reading of the Mahabharata’s Draupadi that gives her a central place in the epic—anchored in the tale of Draupadi avenging her humiliation by the Kauravas at the Hastinapur court. The DU...

Tags

Vikas Pathak Education Delhi University National Council of Educational Research and Training School Textbooks & Controversies RSS UGC Syllabus National Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Opinion | Culture Of Intolerance Is Hurting India's Tradition Of Debate And Discussion

Opinion | Culture Of Intolerance Is Hurting India's Tradition Of Debate And Discussion

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Pedagogy Of The Oppressed: When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

New Moon Sighted: Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

State Terror, Armed Forces And The Story Behind Removal Of 'Draupadi' From DU Syllabus

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from India

Kamla Bhasin’s Slogans And Songs Of Gender Equality Will Continue To Inspire Activists

Kamla Bhasin’s Slogans And Songs Of Gender Equality Will Continue To Inspire Activists

Bihar's Conundrum: To Drop Or Not To Drop JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia From PG Syllabus

Bihar's Conundrum: To Drop Or Not To Drop JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia From PG Syllabus

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen, through bureaucratic rule', PAGD spokesman and CPIM leader M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement