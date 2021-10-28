Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Ilish machher tirish knata

Boal machher dari

Bhutto saheb bhikkha kore

Sheikh Mujib-er bari.

Roughly translated, the rhyme from 1971 means “The hilsa has 30 bones, the wallago catfish has a beard; Mr. Bhutto begs, in the backyard of Sheikh Mujib”. It taunts the then Pakistan President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and spread like wildfire across East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), finding place in slogans, literature and graffiti, as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared war against West Pakistan, seeking to liberate his homeland.