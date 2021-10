“The regal realm with the sorrowless name;

They call it Begumpura, a place with no pain

Not taxes or cares, nor own property there,

No wrongdoing, worry, terror or torture,

Oh my brother, I have come to take it as my own,

My distant home, where everything is right…”

(Begampura, a poem by Sant Ravi Das about a utopia, a city without sorrow, translated by J.S. Hawley and Mark Juergensmeyer, in their 1988 book, Songs of the Saints of India)