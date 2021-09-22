Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

A Dalit Sikh CM from the neglected Puad region is a smart move, queering the pitch for the grand old party’s rivals.

In Step | Photograph by PTI

2021-09-24T16:03:55+05:30
Amandeep Sandhu

Amandeep Sandhu

04 October 2021

When former British PM Harold Wilson said “a week is a long time in politics”, he might have had Maharashtra in mind, not Punjab. In Punjab, between one Saturday and Sunday, within almost 24 hours, the Congress high command effected a massive change that upturns the state’s history of selection of chief ministers. It not only pushed former royalty Captain Amarinder Singh to resign, but also installed an unlikely common man, a Dalit Sikh, as chief minister.

Before we come to the change of guard, here’s a generally asked question: how can Punjab, where Sikhs are 56 per cent of the population, and which suffered Operation Blue Star and the anti-Sikh pogrom at the hands of the Congress, ­repose faith in that party? Punjab, in fact, warmed up not to the Congress, but to a rebel leader within the Congress. Let me illustrate with three examples. First, Captain resigned from the Congress after Operation Blue Star. Second, in his last term, Captain’s big stroke was the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, cancelling the sharing of river...

