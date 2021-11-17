Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National
Adoption/Reunion

Bringing Children Adopted By Foreigners And Indian Parents Together, One Reunion At A Time

What happens to Indian orphans who are adopted by foreigners, when they want to trace their biological parents? Help is now at hand.

Bringing Children Adopted By Foreigners And Indian Parents Together, One Reunion At A Time
Art Work By Anupriya

Trending

Bringing Children Adopted By Foreigners And Indian Parents Together, One Reunion At A Time
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T20:26:38+05:30
Suhas Munshi

Suhas Munshi

More stories from Suhas Munshi
View All

29 November 2021

A few years ago, in Delhi, I saw a father who had given up his two-month-old daughter for adoption to an orphanage, meet his child after 35 years. It was an electric moment. The two didn’t exchange any word—the girl had been adopted by a European family and didn’t speak any Hindi, which was the only language the father understood—but the way they looked at each other, overcome with emotions, you could tell that they were quietly making up for lost time.

But let me rewind a bit and place this reunion in context.

Tags

Suhas Munshi Adoption Orphanage Orphans National Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Diary | Under Water: A Chennai Resident Tries To Make Sense Of The Deluge

Diary | Under Water: A Chennai Resident Tries To Make Sense Of The Deluge

Message From A Mother: Wonderfully Happy Ever After

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Unborn Pandemic: More And More Indians Are Turning Infertile

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

The Hope, Joy And Challenge Of Adoption

The Hope, Joy And Challenge Of Adoption

Advertisement

More from India

My Story Of Adoption: The Joys Of Parenthood Can’t Be Expressed In Words

My Story Of Adoption: The Joys Of Parenthood Can’t Be Expressed In Words

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

A Meghalaya Village Where Children’s Names Are Whistle Tunes

A Meghalaya Village Where Children’s Names Are Whistle Tunes

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

Koushik Paul / The India vs New Zealand third T20 at Eden on Sunday has come like whiff of fresh air in the City of Joy. The last time Kolkata hosted a T20I was in 2018.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement