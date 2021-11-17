Bringing Children Adopted By Foreigners And Indian Parents Together, One Reunion At A Time

A few years ago, in Delhi, I saw a father who had given up his two-month-old daughter for adoption to an orphanage, meet his child after 35 years. It was an electric moment. The two didn’t exchange any word—the girl had been adopted by a European family and didn’t speak any Hindi, which was the only language the father understood—but the way they looked at each other, overcome with emotions, you could tell that they were quietly making up for lost time.

But let me rewind a bit and place this reunion in context.