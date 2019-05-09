Beastly Tales From Bihar

Donkeys are not into politics. Certainly not into electoral politics. But trust Indian elections to throw up many surprises. One donkey made an appearance in Jehanabad, Bihar, when an independent candidate, Mani Bhushan Sharma, rode one to file his nomination papers for the Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat. It did not go well for Sharma, 44, as election authorities promptly booked him for cruelty towards animals. But Sharma says his act was just to show a mirror to “mainstream political leaders” who consider voters to be as “stupid as donkeys”. It is not known how his political rivals reacted to the slur, but animal rights activists have taken offence to the comment. Donkeys, they say, are gentle and hardworking, but not stupid. There is also no way of knowing how the donkey may have reacted. It’s his burden to bear.
- Login | Register
- Current Issue
- National
- International
- Business
- Most Read
- Features
- Regulars
- Sports
- Books
- Previous Issues
- Follow
-
Post a Comment