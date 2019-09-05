﻿
Are You Healthy?

The first India Health Survey by Outlook-Karvy Insights asks one simple question: are you healthy?

05 September 2019
Are You Healthy?
Are You Healthy?
Are you heathy? That question may look beguilingly simple. But to answer it, one has to traverse many levels, as if opening many doors into your selfhood. There are the obvious physical parameters of health, the hard objective stuff that comes out in X-rays, ECGs and blood tests. And its correlates: what you eat, how much you sleep, whether you keep yourself fit by exercising. But there is also the mind. Do you think you’re healthy? Are you indifferent to it? Are you afraid of going to the doctor, but at the same time do you keep Googling for real or imagined symptoms?

We are a country of a billion deprivations. But even among those not haunted by poverty, there are hidden gaps. The first India Health Survey by Outlook-Karvy Insights seeks to map out this terrain on the urban side. In a variety of ways, we ask that simple question: are you healthy? Read our full survey here.

