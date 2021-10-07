Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

An Artist's Labour Of Love Keeps Goa’s Heritage Alive….In Drawings

Scattered souvenirs from memory’s cache spread across Panjim, Sao Tome and Fontainhas, of growing up under Portuguese colonial shadow

An Artist's Labour Of Love Keeps Goa’s Heritage Alive….In Drawings

Trending

An Artist's Labour Of Love Keeps Goa’s Heritage Alive….In Drawings
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T12:17:17+05:30
Govit Morajkar

Govit Morajkar

More stories from Govit Morajkar
View All

18 October 2021

1. House with cross, 2005: A special memory, located in a lane en route to school. There were other shortcuts, but I used this particular one so that I could offer my prayers to the cross, pleading with God that He make the most beautiful girl in my school accept my entreaties of friendship, and if possible, fall in love with me.

ALSO READ: Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

2. Ice cream shop, 1998: After Sunday mass at Panjim church, my uncle would take me to this shop in Cortin on his LML Vespa, park it by the road and walk in, while I stayed outside. I loved eating ice cream cones sitting on the white scooter. I’d compare my uncle’s LML with new­er models, telling them my uncle’s was much better. But once I had the cone, I’d get busy licking my hands.

From Archives

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

ALSO READ: Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

3. Old Patto bridge, 1996: The Old Patto bridge—a narrow viaduct with beautiful arches I’d have to cross every day on my way to school­—was built by the Portuguese to link Panjim to Old Goa. It was once the only bridge to enter Panjim. It has since been widened, camouflaging some of its arches, while it has now become a one-way passage out of Panjim.

ALSO READ: Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

4. Altinho cross, 2010: I had to pass this grand cross every day on way to college. Its grandeur never failed to amaze me. By now, you surely realise I’m religious. There was a sense of protection, as if the cross looked over us. I later learnt the cross, which has exorcism inscriptions in Latin on it to drive evil spirits away, is supposed to protect us from them.

(This appeared in the print edition as "Persistence of Dreams")

ALSO READ

The Quest For Our Glorious Past Is How The Right-Wing Woos The People

Congress-Left Too Harks Back To The Past In Search For A Better Future

Our Past In The Present

Fallen Earth And Divine Soil

A Catalogue Of Melancholic Ghosts

From Delhi To Ontario: Seeking Mother Durga And Dhakis In Canada

Tiger By The Tail: When The LTTE Held Sway And Sri Lanka Was A Bloody Mess

The Sea In Mumbai And A Thousand Splendid Memories

Angels And Demons: Growing Up In Bihar With Fantastical Tales Of Djinns And River Ghosts

The Sound Of Magic: For The Love Of Long Playing Records

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

How Green Was My Kashmir Valley: The Magic Of Movies In Cinemas

Camera Candida: A Photographer’s Efforts To Revive The Lost Art Of Portraits

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: How India Post Is Reinventing Itself In A Digital World

Govit Morajkar conservationist who sketches goan heritage structures to encourage their preservation

Tags

Govit Morajkar Goa Nostalgia National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

How Green Was The Valley: Bihari Workers Fleeing Kashmir Bemoan Loss Of Livelihood

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Lalu Yadav’s Bihar Gambit Gives Poll Ammunition To RJD, Congress, BJP

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

An Unfolding Dalit Movement In Tamil Nadu Has Escaped Nation’s Attention

An Unfolding Dalit Movement In Tamil Nadu Has Escaped Nation’s Attention

India Needs A Caste Census To Know Where The Marginalised Stand In The Development Index

India Needs A Caste Census To Know Where The Marginalised Stand In The Development Index

Lakhimpur Kheri: Heartbreak And Tears As Families Try To Cope With Personal Grief

Lakhimpur Kheri: Heartbreak And Tears As Families Try To Cope With Personal Grief

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; Needs Good Wishes For T20 WC

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; Needs Good Wishes For T20 WC

Priya Nagi / Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. The T20 World Cup 2021 is the last assignment for Kohli as India captain in the shortest format.

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Outlook Web Desk / The deceased Subrata Mukherjee was considered a ‘man for all seasons’ who sailed through West Bengal’s politics for over five decades.

Advertisement