Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National
Opinion

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle
Artwork by Anupriya

Trending

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T20:33:47+05:30
Rashmi Verma

Rashmi Verma

More stories from Rashmi Verma
View All

29 November 2021

“Oh, you are here. Nayantara is getting ready still. Please wait here in the office”. As we entered the Director’s chamber in the children’s centre in an industrial part of north Delhi on that crisp Nov­ember morning a dozen years ago, the mom­ents of waiting for Nayantara seemed to stretch out interminably. Then right in the middle of our half-hearted small talk with the official-looking people in the room, we stopped in mid-sentence as we heard a tiny roar of voices and a swift swoosh as the curtains parted. A bun­dled baby was carried proudly into the room by a beaming nurse. I could see a nice head of hair that had been abundantly and freshly oiled, the smallest of noses, and a light blue cotton onesie with little cars and trains printed on it, no doubt picked out for the spec­ial occasion. My cousin Vatsala’s sage voice rang in my ears. “Didda, don’t get put off by the hair oil”. Before I knew it, Nayantara was in my arms, and I was almost blinded by her million-­watt smile and the spray of dimples all over her face. “She looks just like you”, said the adoption officer triumphantly. Did she know I used to dream of a girl with dimples?

Not because of, but perhaps in spite of what the adoption officer told me, I find myself ever so often tracing my fingers across my daughter’s face while she sleeps gently next to me. I marvel at her perfect little nose that has now filled out, her shapely light-brown eyebrows, her lengthe­ning body, and the fading blue birthmarks that once took up the entirety of her back. From this proximity, I can pretend she is mine. At other times, I see her whizzing past me as she picks up the phone to text a friend whose grandfather is unwell. I try to take a peek at her comforting words. She seems to know and understand loss, instinctively. They say loss of separation from our mother’s body is imprinted on our own bodies even before we develop consciousness. It is a primal wound.

Tags

Rashmi Verma Adoption Orphanage Orphans National Cover Stories Opinion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Diary | Under Water: A Chennai Resident Tries To Make Sense Of The Deluge

Diary | Under Water: A Chennai Resident Tries To Make Sense Of The Deluge

Message From A Mother: Wonderfully Happy Ever After

Adopting, The Light & The Black

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Unborn Pandemic: More And More Indians Are Turning Infertile

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

My Story Of Adoption: The Joys Of Parenthood Can’t Be Expressed In Words

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from India

Bringing Children Adopted By Foreigners And Indian Parents Together, One Reunion At A Time

Bringing Children Adopted By Foreigners And Indian Parents Together, One Reunion At A Time

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

A Meghalaya Village Where Children’s Names Are Whistle Tunes

A Meghalaya Village Where Children’s Names Are Whistle Tunes

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement