Home »  Magazine »  National  »  'Ab Ki Baar 75 Paar' -- Manoharlal Khattar's Big BJP Dream In Haryana

'Ab Ki Baar 75 Paar' -- Manoharlal Khattar's Big BJP Dream In Haryana

‘MaNo again’ rings out as NaMo blows Haryana bugle

Bhavna Vij-Aurora 19 September 2019
Pagri ­Samhal
Manohar Lal Khattar, CM
Photograph by Getty Images
2019-09-21T13:25:48+0530
‘Phir ek baar Manohar sarkaar’—Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is definitely not embarrassed taking a leaf out of PM Narendra Modi’s successful campaign play­book as he begins the electoral push for a second term. He hopes to make a comeback and buck anti-incumbency much like Modi.

There is another slogan: “MaNo again.” And then one that encompasses the amb­ition of ‘Ab ki baar 300 paar’ (This time, 300+), with the Haryana BJP declaring its intent to win over 75 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana—‘Ab ki baar 75 paar’ (This time, 75+). The BJP had won 48 seats in the 2014 assembly polls.

Though the poll dates haven’t been ann­ounced, the state’s election machinery has been kickstarted with a push from the central leadership. Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu says Union home minister Amit Shah set the target of 75 seats and continues to oversee poll arr­angements . “He has given ‘Mission-75’ to the Haryana leadership for the assembly polls, and we don’t foresee any problem as the BJP won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” says Abhimanyu.

Not only is Shah in touch with Khattar, the BJP’s working president J.P. Nadda has also been addressing party workers and public rallies in Haryana. Though campaigning will begin in real earnest only after the polls dates are ann­ounced, Khattar has given enough ind­ications that it will be focused on the Modi government’s 100 days’ achievements. During his mass contact programme, the CM talked about implementing the National Register of Citizens in Haryana, while praising the Centre for taking bold decisions, including revoking Article 370.

Besides the work done by the Modi government, the BJP also plans to contrast Khattar’s clean image to that of his predecessor, Bhupendra Singh Hooda of the Congress. Addressing a public gathering in Jat-dominated Jind recently, Shah said Haryana was notorious for nefarious land deals under Hooda, but Khattar made “corruption a thing of past”.

Earlier this month, PM Modi sounded the poll bugle with his rally in Rohtak, where he launched development works before the Model Code of Conduct comes into play. Inaugurating projects worth Rs 2,000 crore, Modi said a BJP governments in the state and at the Centre would work as “double-engines of growth”. With the Opposition in disarray—the Congress is ridden by factionalism and the INLD has lost many leaders to the BJP—the saffron party definitely has an edge in Haryana as of now.

Bhavna Vij-Aurora Manohar Lal Khattar Narendra Modi Amit Shah Haryana BJP Politics Assembly Elections 2019 NDA Government J&K: Article 370 Elections Assembly Elections INLD National
