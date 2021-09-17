Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Poliglot A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Jain to Patidar. Was caste a decisive factor in the BJP’s choice for CM during the recent change of guard in Gujarat?

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Trending

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T17:32:52+05:30
Bhavna Vij-Aurora
Bhavna Vij-Aurora

Bhavna Vij-Aurora

More stories from Bhavna Vij-Aurora
View All

27 September 2021

With 15 months to go for Gujarat ­assembly polls, the BJP named the relatively low-profile first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel to replace Vijay Rupani as CM. The party’s choice took everyone by surprise. Even Patel’s family had no inkling until his name was announced at the televised press conference. There could be a number of reasons behind the change at the helm ahead of polls, including the caste factor—Rupani belongs to the Jain community and there were indications that the BJP would pick a Patidar leader—and discontent over handling of the Covid pandemic’s second wave. At the peak of the second wave, the high court found the state’s preparedness to be “not satisfactory and not transparent”.

When Rupani had replaced Anandiben Patel as CM a year ahead of the 2017 ­elections, a section in the party had questioned the wisdom of the decision. Nonetheless, when the party won the elections—albeit with a lower  tally of 99 seats of the total 182, compared to the previous 115—Rupani continued as CM. This time, however, the BJP  did not want to go to polls with the incumbent CM. Among the names doing the rounds was that of deputy CM Nitin Patel, but what swung the choice in the 59-year-old Bhupendra Patel’s favour is the fact that he has a strong base in the Patidar community, say senior leaders. An engineer and a builder, he is considered close to Anandiben Patel and had contested assembly elections from Ghatlodiya—a seat she vacated in 2017—at a time when Patidars were angry with the BJP. He won by a record margin of 117,000 voters, the largest in any Gujarat constituency for his party in that election.

“Gujarat is a matter of the party’s prestige. As both PM Narendra Modi and home ­minister Amit Shah are from the state, the party ­cannot afford to loosen its grip,” says a senior BJP leader.

(This appeared in the print edition as "A Safer Bet In Gujarat?")

Tags

Bhavna Vij-Aurora Bhupendra Patel Vijay Rupani Gujarat BJP Assembly Elections Poliglot
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Poliglot

Mixed Shots

Mixed Shots

Rained Out And Dried Out In Odisha

Cattle Bone Slur On Idli, Dosa Batter

Mixed Shots

Suicide? Murder? Accident? A Corpse…And A Forest Of Theories

Shiva And Allah Share A Sugarcane In Muzaffarnagar

Mixed Shots

Angry Farmers Sow The Whirlwind In Stormy Uttar Pradesh

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

More from Poliglot

Horror At ­Chamundi Hill

Horror At ­Chamundi Hill

Odisha’s Narco Problem: Sugar Goes Brown In Balasore

Odisha’s Narco Problem: Sugar Goes Brown In Balasore

Mixed Shots

Mixed Shots

BJP And Congress On The Same Side? Yes, It Happens In Odisha

BJP And Congress On The Same Side? Yes, It Happens In Odisha

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claimed his videos delivered to students of foreign universities have been fetching dividends

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement