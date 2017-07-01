The Magazine
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 July 2017 Business Cover Story

Get Your Act Together

Can RERA 2016 change the way business is done in the real estate sector and benefit consumers as well as builders?
Arindam Mukherjee
Get Your Act Together
Unfinished Symphony
Under-construction flats in Calcutta
Photograph by Sandipan Chatterjee

Builders and prospective house buyers across the country are awaiting the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 (RERA), which is expected to change the way business is done in the real estate sector and benefit consumers as well as builders. “Many changes are expected and there will be implementation challenges,” says Gautam Chaterjee, chairman, Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha RERA). “Developers have to register within 90 days. The penalties are huge. Everyone has to gear up.”

RERA seeks to protect home-buyers as well as help boost inv­estments in real estate, and addresses the concerns of customers, developers and real estate consultants alike. The regulations will infuse more transparency, quicker sanctions and speedy construct­ion. All commercial and residential projects where the land is over 500 sq m, or more than eight apartments, would have to be registered with the Real Estate Regulatory ­Authority before being launched. Ongoing projects, which have not received completion certificate on the date of commencement of the Act, will have to seek registration within three months.

Advertisement opens in new window

In the form that the Centre had announced it, RERA is fully-­equipped to identify and punish defaulters. However, how this plays out at a regional level depends on the RERA rules that individual states deploy. There have been attempts to dilute the rules in some cases, and this was quickly made evident by various industry watchdogs and legal and buyer associations.

The legislation will force developers to recalibrate their business model, causing a short-term slowdown in new launches. “But on demand side, traction will happen towards the end of this calendar year,” says Samantak Das, chief economist and national director (research) at Knight Frank India. Anuj Puri, chairman, JLL Residential, says, “With RERA now an enforceable law, there is finally real pressure on developers to either commit to timely delivery or exit the market. We will see a lot of consolidation as builders unable to comply with RERA yield their land parcels and incomplete projects to stronger players.” This would leave only the big players in the sector. Anshul Jain, MD (India), Cushman & Wakefield, concurs stating, “Some smaller builders may go out of business. There will be consolidation and the number of players will get reduced in the market.”

RERA will set right many wrongs, but it must be remembered that it is a process and not a singular event. It will take time for its effects to become fully manifest. However, we will definitely witness a more level, holistic and healthy real estate market emerge in the foreseeable future. The biggest gainer, however, will be the buyers as the sector becomes more transparent and clean­—something that has been missing in the market so far.

READ MORE IN:
Arindam Mukherjee Construction Homes - Housing - Realty - Real Estate etc Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) Business Cover Stories
Next Story : Cannes Diary
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
Related
More From Arindam Mukherjee
  • The Free Fall
    Cover Story
    The Free Fall
    It’s a hard time for the real estate sector with falling prices and stagnant sales. But, while investors are ­wary, home-buyers may soon have a reason to smile.
  • A Deal On The Flip Side
    E-Commerce
    A Deal On The Flip Side
    Snapdeal, a sinking ship, will soon be bought over by Flipkart, but only for the sake of investors, not assets
  • The Bull Is Over ­The Moon
    Stock Market
    The Bull Is Over ­The Moon
    A wave of economic optimism is making the sensex soar to new heights. BSE index is looking at 35,000.

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
  • Daily Mail
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
ALSO IN THIS STORY
  • Cover Story
    The Free Fall
    It’s a hard time for the real estate sector with falling prices and stagnant sales. But, while investors are ­wary, home-buyers may soon have a reason to smile.
  • Cover Story
    Escalators On Ascent
    Bangalore paradoxically has no slump, while Pune is a resilient market. How?
  • Cover Story
    Beauty Of Being Small
    Affordable housing awaits further boom with swifter nods across states
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters