25 June 2018 Sports Almanac

FIFA World Cup 2018: Gallop Into The Lists

A contest amid the cathedral spires of historic Russia will see 32 teams pitted against each other for football’s holy grail
2018-06-14T16:05:32+0530

Kick-Off Cities

Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg

On the banks of the Neva river, the city is Russia’s cultural capital. The Hermitage (the winter palace), one of the largest art museums in the world, calls the city its home.

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Russia’s capital is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its heritage and history, with St Basil’s Basilica as its crown jewel.

Fisht Stadium, Sochi

Russia’s resort city, Sochi hosted the XXII edition of the Winter Olympics as well as the XI Paralympic Winter games in 2014. It is also hosting an F1 Grand Prix till 2020.

Ekaterinburg

The industrial hub of Russia and home to military and metal manufacturers, the city of Ekaterinburg was known as the ‘window to Asia’.

Kazan Arena, Kazan

The sports capital of Russia at the confluence of the Volga and Kazanka rivers, Kazan is also a World Heritage site.

Graphics by Saji C S

