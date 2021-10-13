Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

The Valley On Canvas: Colours That Tell A Hundred Stories

A temporary gallery showing Kashmiri and other art has met with a tepid response. Art lovers wait for opening of the new art gallery, to be housed in the Sher Garhi palace.

The Valley On Canvas: Colours That Tell A Hundred Stories

Trending

The Valley On Canvas: Colours That Tell A Hundred Stories
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T11:51:39+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

25 October 2021

The imposing stone and brick edifice conveys well the everyday reality of Kashmir: a huge bunker rests at the gate of the building, cheek by jowl with coils of concertina wire. Security forces check everyone before allowing them in. Barracks of paramilitary forces lie in the grounds. The two-storey building—known as the “stone building”—constructed during the Dogra rule, in the old secretariat complex in Srinagar, now is a temporary art gallery showcasing heritage material as well as contemporary works of Kashmiri art. The gallery in the stone building was inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on August 15 this year. So far, only eleven persons, including this correspondent, have visited it.

Kashmir’s wait for a central art gallery has been overly long. The building earmarked for the state gallery is the 18th century Sher Garhi palace nearby—magnificent in its quadrangular stone fac­ades, spacious corridors of faded brick, handsomely crafted wooden windows, often coupled with balustrades, that approach the floor, and wooden ceilings...

Tags

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Painting Arts Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

How Green Was My Kashmir Valley: The Magic Of Movies In Cinemas

How Green Was My Kashmir Valley: The Magic Of Movies In Cinemas

The Sound Of Magic: For The Love Of Long Playing Records

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

‘Never Wanted To Become A Star’

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Up Close And Personal: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Life And Craft

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

To Everything There’s A Season

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Create Your Brand Using Your Own Aesthetics, Says Actor Annu Kapoor

Create Your Brand Using Your Own Aesthetics, Says Actor Annu Kapoor

Shakti Sings For Shiva: The Woman Hymn Singer In Tamil Nadu Temples

Shakti Sings For Shiva: The Woman Hymn Singer In Tamil Nadu Temples

Life In A Kaali Peeli: Six Stories Take A Cab Ride Through Bombay

Life In A Kaali Peeli: Six Stories Take A Cab Ride Through Bombay

The Magic of 'Family Man' Srikant Tiwari In OTT

The Magic of 'Family Man' Srikant Tiwari In OTT

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The Lakhimpur Kheri incident may not dent the BJP’s electoral prospects in UP too much, it will make a difference in terms of perception.

Deal Or No Deal

Deal Or No Deal

Sneha Kanchan / Increasingly, brands are collaborating with social media influencers for promotions and marketing. But, not all such tie-ups are dealmakers.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Nachhatar Singh’s daughter and sons deplore their farmer father’s death during the October 3 incident.

Advertisement