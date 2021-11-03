Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Stylopedia, 2021 Edition: Fashion’s New Dictionary

Excerpts from A Fashion Dictionary, an experimental work-in-progress that looks at the nature of clothes, relying on the juxtaposition of sartorial research with a subjective and personal account of the author’s relationship with clothing.

Illustrations by Saahil

outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T13:18:10+05:30
Gaurav Monga

Gaurav Monga

15 November 2021

Dead Clothes: The fashion cycle can be comp­ared with ancient agricultural festivals that marked the change of season—fashion is always constituted by seasons—festivities of death and renewal. So much so that every new garment, once worn, already begins to die. This explains why old fashions resurface. I may occasionally don a shirt reminiscent of a bygone trend, but not without the necessary magic-ritual to bring it back to life. At times, this may involve dipping the garment vigorously at the banks of a river, or merely the performance of a ceremony akin to what a newborn might receive. But more often than not, the passing of time itself revives the long-dead garment, by virtue of a tiger’s leap into the past, thereby bringing back to the streets fashion that may have died, in some ins­tances, prematurely.

ALSO READ: New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

