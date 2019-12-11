Silence Speaks

Within this earthern vessel are bowers and groves, a retrospective of Haku Shah’s (1924-2019) work (Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi, till January 10, 2020), is reminiscent of intuition rather than the outward complications of the dynamic form. Though folk and tribal arts have been his inspiration, he has created way beyond this art motif, using only the essence and generating forms that represent the quintessential energy of ‘being’. Part of the Baroda group, Shah has been heralded for bringing themes of folk and tribal arts to modern Indian contemporary art. As an artist, some of his works, like At rest from his series Faith and form, have deeply resonated with me. It has two dark figures—almost flat, with no detail—that possess a palpable presence. Silence and being are so beautifully contained in the composition—the noise of the dynamic world is cut out and silence is audible. Another sensitive work is Jhini Jhini Bhini Chadariya, again redolent of simplicity and profound silence.

At the retrospective, one is immersed in the artist’s silent space, which begins with terra­cotta forms and moves towards paintings and works on paper. It is interesting to see some rare abstractions in his paper works, which veer from his recognisable form and common leitmotifs.