Roll Model Meryl, Hardy Hot

“I just watched the film The Irishman. I haven’t seen any series lately because I am in the middle of shoots and don’t have the time to binge-watch. Among my favourite Indian movies of the year is Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. It was a magnificent feat, more so for a commercial film. I also enjoyed Aamis, an Asamese movie about desires, food and how these things move us at a carnal level. And yet, I found the film innocent in many ways. As for my favourite stars, they keep changing as I evolve. A Hollywood actor I admire deeply and look up to is Meryl Streep. I am not mentioning her name because it is a fad. I have studied several of her performances. Her extraordinary intelligence, ability to observe other human beings and get into the skin of the character to an extent where different voices and accents don’t seem unnatural even though we have seen her for decades. I also like Tom Hardy—he is hot and talented!”
As told to Lachmi Deb Roy
CAB Not Based On Religious Intolerance, Has Nothing To Do With India’s Muslims
'I Blame Politicians For Failing To Educate Society To Rise Above Religion': Taslima Nasrin On CAB
Religion Cannot Be The Basis Of Citizenship In A Secular Nation
Deep Secrets Revealed! Why Yohan Blake Is Bitter About His Rivalry With Usain Bolt
Amid 'Civil Disobedience', Kargil Revolts Against Leh, Kashmir On Thin Ice
Road To Khalsa
Delay In Opening Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Sullying Naveen Patnaik's Transparency Mantra
Political Tug-O-War Over Tipu Sultan Leaves Students, Teachers In The Lurch