Rediscover India

Arth—A Culture Fest is a first-of-its-kind festival that celebrates the essence of Indian thought and philosophy by bringing together 200 scholars, writers, artistes and artisans from across India and the globe. Its second edition (February 21-23, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi) includes cultural performances, workshops, art installations and live art, among other activities. There are exclusive sessions for children as well. Some of the prominent speakers at the festival are Amit Shah, Mandira Bedi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Subramanian Swamy, Meghnad Desai, Jairam Ramesh and Ram Madhav. The event also features folk and classical dance and music by artistes such as Shubha Mudgal, Euphoria, Gurdas Maan, Mame Khan, Mohana Krishnan, Qutbi Brothers and Narthaki Nataraj, the first transgender artiste to receive the Padma Shri.
Why Rajinikanth's Aggressive Views On Citizenship Act Has Left DMK Distraught
'Yeh Lambi Race Ka Ghoda Hai': Will Star Of The Decade Ranveer Singh Be Bollywood's All-Time Great?
'Make In India' Making A Difference In Defence Sector
Muslims Lead Anti-CAA Protests In Bengal But Hindus Look The Other Way
Germany Diary
Nutrition Warriors | A Mizo Village's Fight To Ward Off Stunted Growth, Underweight Children
Union Budget 2020: What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Can Do To Pull Economy Out Of The Rut
Is Judiciary Living Up To The Indian Constitution @ 70?