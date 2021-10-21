Rashid Rana’s Amazing Shah Rukh Portrait Is A Cross-Border Fan Tribute

“There will be time, there will be time

To prepare a face to meet the faces that you meet.”

—TS Eliot

He doesn’t exist when I go closer. The star, I mean. Instead, I see multiple faces looking at me. All these faces ­together make up the phenomenon called Shah Rukh Khan. These faces are from the streets of Lahore, the artist tells me over the phone. It is an old work of his, part of the 2004 Ommatidia series which comprises ­photo-mosaics of thousands of pixel-like ­photographs. A metaphor for the fragmentation of our awareness, our fragmented selves. It is the mosaic that carries the meaning. Not in the binaries but in complex meanings of border, gaze and, mostly, love. The mosaics are metaphors too. We stand at the intersection of gazes. Multiple, single gazes. There is him and them looking at us. There is us looking at him and them, and maybe even “us” in a new way.

Rashid Rana, a leading South Asian artist based in Lahore, works with subversion and conflicting...