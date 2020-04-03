‘Ramayan Is A Wholesome Treat For The Soul. Don’t Politicise It.’

Deepika Chikhalia carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry by playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television serial Ramayan. The 54-year-old actress spoke exclusively to Giridhar Jha after the first episode of the 1987 show was telecast on March 28 amid a raging political controversy. Excerpts:

How was it watching Ramayan 33 years after it was first screened?

I remember the first episode of Ramayan being shot on the first day of the serial’s shooting. That was also the first time I saw myself on screen as Lakshmi. It took us seven days to complete one episode because there was so much chroma keying involved. Also, it involved depiction of gods and goddesses, so we did not take it lightly. I am remembering (now)all those things and more. It was also nice to see myself look so young again.

People used to touch your feet back then…

This country has faith and lives with the understanding that there is god. That is why they treated us like demi-gods. I have respect for that. I cannot do anything about it, I just respect people. As they say, god is nothing without his worshippers, so let them do whatever they want.

What impact do you think the Ramayan rerun will have, especially on millennials?

Ramayan remains relevant despite the multiple options on streaming platforms because it is more than a TV series. It will make you understand what your culture is all about. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is of the level of Valmiki’s or Tulsidas’s version. I was telling my daughter that you go out and eat the best of cuisines, but when you return home, you need dal-chawal or khichdi. Ramayan is that kind of food for the soul—don’t treat it like entertainment. Millennials cannot read Tulsidas, so this is their other option to understand Indian culture.

The rerun of Ramayan has kicked up a row…

It is over and done with as the telecast has already begun. There are people who would oppose it. As far as Ram is concerned, they have turned him into a political agenda. That is not correct. Ram is a king who lived with certain principles. It is a story about a king, a husband, a son, a brother. Treat his life as a learning lesson and do not see everything from a political point of view.

You did many regional films, but your career in Bollywood never took off.

I was versatile and welcomed with open hearts and arms in all regions I worked. I am afraid that Hindi cinema did not give me the kind of work I was looking for. So I did films in regional languages. All those turned out to be superhits and are remembered to this day. I was lucky that I moved on from Hindi cinema because there was a call within me as an actor to do good work.

Still, you quit cinema quite early in your career…

In 1991, I entered politics and contested elections. I had to travel often to my constituency. I was newly married and was not happy doing that. It was getting more and more difficult, so I let go of films. I left politics after my daughter was born because she needed me at home.

You have lately staged a comeback. Are you open to working in more movies now?

Of course, I am open to good work. I recently did Bala (2019). I am really looking forward to my second stint in Hindi cinema—not much happened during the first.

Are you also open to joining politics again?

Why not? At the moment, I am looking for a platform, not necessarily politics, where I would like to do something to serve the country. If you are a celebrity with a little power, it is important to have a certain responsibility towards society. I would definitely like to do something for the country.

Does it mean you will contest another election?

I have not thought about it. Anything I say at the moment would be a hypothetical answer.

When Doordarshan re-telecast Ramayan from March 28, after more than three decades, audiences started demanding that other popular television shows of that era be aired again. Taking note of the public demand, the government has dec­ided to show Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus—with Shah Rukh Khan, the TV actor then. Social media is abuzz with calls of ‘more, more’. The demand list includes the Milind Soman-starrer Captain Vyom, Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan, Malgudi Days, Hum Log, Alif Laila and SRK’s Fauji.