Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Not A Cakewalk: Models Reveal How Their World Changed With The Pandemic

The pandemic closed doors. It also opened new ones. Three models speak about experiences amid Covid-19.

Not A Cakewalk: Models Reveal How Their World Changed With The Pandemic
Photograph by Dinesh Parab

Trending

Not A Cakewalk: Models Reveal How Their World Changed With The Pandemic
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T13:10:33+05:30
Trisha Mukherjee

Trisha Mukherjee

More stories from Trisha Mukherjee
View All

15 November 2021

It took Palak Gupta less than five years since she started out as a model in 2015 to become a well-known name in the fashion industry. Having walked the ramp and shot for several top Indian designers, including Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Mishra and Falguni Shane Peacock, she was riding high on her success—until the Covid-19 pandemic struck. As she struggled to find work during the lockdown, and affording rent and other expenses became a challenge, she had to move back from Mumbai to her parents’ home in Delhi. “Mostly there was no work, and when there was, the rates had been slashed,” says Gupta, who has also shot for international labels like Emporio Armani and Massimo Dutti. “We were getting only 30 per cent of what we used to. At home, I could work for less and at least make some pocket money.”

Not all her colleagues, however, had a support system to fall back on, Gupta points out. Being on one of the lowest rungs of the fashion industry’s metaphorical ladder, models not just faced a heavy setback, but unlike others they didn’t even have any associations and fraternities to turn to. “There’s no association or community to look out for us. Fashion designers had the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India), but there was no one to help us when there were no jobs,” Gupta says.

Tags

Trisha Mukherjee Fashion Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Art & Entertainment Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

Stylopedia, 2021 Edition: Fashion’s New Dictionary

In Post-Pandemic World, Fashion Industry Needs To Be More Inclusive And Sensitive

Style In Saharanpur: Mohammed Mazhar’s Journey From A UP Town

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

How Art Uplifts Journalism By Lending Soul To The Story

How Art Uplifts Journalism By Lending Soul To The Story

SRK Diary | DU Professor Who Starred As Shah Rukh Khan's 'Love Interest' 30 Years Ago

SRK Diary | DU Professor Who Starred As Shah Rukh Khan's 'Love Interest' 30 Years Ago

Kerala Art Exhibition Explores Hope And Despair In Post-Covid World

Kerala Art Exhibition Explores Hope And Despair In Post-Covid World

My Name Is Khan: The Face That Launched A Thousand Products

My Name Is Khan: The Face That Launched A Thousand Products

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Vikas Pathak / A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers.

Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Outlook Web Desk / Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will resume working as the President when the new AG will be appointed. He has also sought a panel on the appointment of the new DGP.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live: Jadeja Picks Two; Scotland 29/4 In 7 Overs

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live: Jadeja Picks Two; Scotland 29/4 In 7 Overs

Koushik Paul / India are fourth in Group 2 and need to win by a huge margin vs Scotland to boost their net run rate. Follow T20 World Cup live scores and updates here.

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Srishti Jha / While many industries have tried to gear up for changes in the post-pandemic world, the fashion world has remained in a state of paralysis.

Advertisement