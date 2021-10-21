My Name Is Khan: The Face That Launched A Thousand Products

Brand SRK is a much bandied about term. But what are its coordinates? More importantly, how does it connect with the 24x7 news cycle, obs­essed with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arr­est following a dubious drug-bust?

It is important to first map the brand’s textual trajectory thr­o­ugh Khan’s cinematic oeuvre. SRK as a brand emerges in the late 1990s, fuelled by the overwhelming success of Aditya Cho­pra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Characters essayed by SRK—lover boy Raj Malhotra and yuppie Rahul Khanna—rewrite the psychotic anti-­hero image that come in films that preceeded them: Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993) and Anjaam (1994). The sheen of the later, romantic-domestic dramas, speaking to a rapidly liberalising economy and the attendant rise of the Hindutva mov­e­ment, stamps out the grim residue of the angry young man, traces of which appear via mobilisation of the revenge gen­re—in...