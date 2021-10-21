Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

My Name Is Khan: The Face That Launched A Thousand Products

Behind SRK’s lover-boy image lies instability—sensitive to social, cultural and political change.

My Name Is Khan: The Face That Launched A Thousand Products

Trending

My Name Is Khan: The Face That Launched A Thousand Products
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T11:52:53+05:30
Priyadarshini Shanker

Priyadarshini Shanker

More stories from Priyadarshini Shanker
View All

01 November 2021

Brand SRK is a much bandied about term. But what are its coordinates? More importantly, how does it connect with the 24x7 news cycle, obs­essed with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arr­est following a dubious drug-bust?

It is important to first map the brand’s textual trajectory thr­o­ugh Khan’s cinematic oeuvre. SRK as a brand emerges in the late 1990s, fuelled by the overwhelming success of Aditya Cho­pra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Characters essayed by SRK—lover boy Raj Malhotra and yuppie Rahul Khanna—rewrite the psychotic anti-­hero image that come in films that preceeded them: Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993) and Anjaam (1994). The sheen of the later, romantic-domestic dramas, speaking to a rapidly liberalising economy and the attendant rise of the Hindutva mov­e­ment, stamps out the grim residue of the angry young man, traces of which appear via mobilisation of the revenge gen­re—in...

Tags

Priyadarshini Shanker Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Celebs Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment Cover Stories Opinion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

A Passage To India: Shah Rukh Khan Through The Eyes Of His Greatest American Fan

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

A Message Not Delivered, A Matisse Painting Never Gifted: A Co-Star’s Tribute To Shah Rukh

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Rashid Rana’s Amazing Shah Rukh Portrait Is A Cross-Border Fan Tribute

Global Desi: Raj Or Rahul, SRK Is Equally At Home In New York Or Patiala

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Read More from Outlook

100 Crore Shots: How India Hit Its Covid-19 Vaccine Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How India Hit Its Covid-19 Vaccine Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / As of Friday, more than 102.4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Central government. A look at the journey so far.

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in the wake of India, recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have won one and lost one in their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up games while India emerged victorious in both their matches ahead of the crucial tie.

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Outlook Web Desk / United States Centre for Disease Control is allowing the flexibility of 'mixing and matching' the booster dose regardless of which type of shot people received first.

Advertisement