Much Ado About Notting

I am watching The Morning Show right now. I really wanted to catch it because it has won so many awards. My absolute favourites will always be Homeland, House Of Cards and Suits, an easy watch that I keep going back to when I am on set and want to have a laugh. Two Broke Girls is also great to unwind. I watched all the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory recently. These are fun shows that you don’t have to watch in silence at home. Many of these web shows I enjoy in the car while travelling or on my way to work. I also loved Peaky Blinders. When it comes to Indian web series, I liked The Family Man. It is an amazingly edgy action drama show revolving around a middle-class man who works for the special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

A film that I have been drooling over is Sam Mendes’s 1917 (photo above). The movie was marvellous and left me completely shaken. It is made brilliantly—both the technical aspects and the performances are remarkable. There were many long shots; the way the film is cinematographed, you will always be at the edge of your seat. I am quite impressed with the direction and mis-en-scene. Among Hindi films, I enjoyed Good Newwz—it was a complete masala entertainer.

My favourite films, however, keep changing from time to time—it’s difficult to make a list. But one classic that has stayed with me is Notting Hill. Another film that I really enjoy watching again and again is P.S. I Love You. My favourite actors in Hollywood and Bollywood are Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.