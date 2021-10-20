Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

2021-10-22T11:52:53+05:30
Shrayana Bhattacharya

Shrayana Bhattacharya

01 November 2021

In my darkest teary-eyed moments, I have turned to the films and words of Shah Rukh Khan. And as I learned through the past decade, I am hardly alone. Shah Rukh appears as recourse in many teary-eyed moments triggered by the drudgery and loneliness of being an Indian woman who seeks affection and achievement on her own terms. From the drawing rooms of Jor Bagh to the forests of Jharkhand, across diverse classes and communities, I have spent fifteen years chronicling how fem­ale fans curled up with Shah Rukh when they found the real world and its pandemics and patriarchy inhospitable—a tapestry of encounters that fortified my love for the star.  

 When the women featured in my book felt unl­oved by society because they chose to love themselves or their jobs, Khan offered smiles and delight. Most importantly, for women without access to organised movements or feminist tho­ught, he has supplied language to critique unfair relationships with men and families. “Why can’t these men be more like Shah Rukh? I do not mean about money and...

Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood The Indian Woman Society
