Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

2021-10-22T11:52:53+05:30
Chinki Sinha

Chinki Sinha

01 November 2021

“There are no innocent bystanders...what are they doing there in the first place?” – Exterminator!, William S. Burroughs

Everything coincided, collided and clashed in that decade. Ram Rath Yatra, Mandal Commission and the rise of the Khans, the trio that would change us, who grew up in the nineties, forever.  In the 1990s, the decade that made us who we became eventually, many things happened. Neo-liberalism coincided with the emergence of right-wing politics. The politics was charged with hyper-masculinity.

In 1990, Lalu Prasad Yadav became the chief minister of Bihar. That too happened. I grew up in Bihar. I was in Class 5 in 1990 when it all started.

There was the Ram Rath Yatra that started in the fall of 1990 that L.K. Advani led in a swanky, air-conditioned vehicle to mobilise Hindus to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. In 1989, the BJP declared their key political agenda was to build the Ram temple on the land where they believed Lord Ram was born. It was the site where the Babri Masjid had stood for over 400...

Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood
