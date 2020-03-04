Lines And Shadows

SCRIPTING TIME | MEMORY | ECOLOGY, an exhibition at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi (till June 30), features 160 artworks from different stages of the careers of seven female artists, including Ayesha Sultana, Prabhavathi Meppayil, Lala Rukh and Sumakshi Singh. Configurations are built out of drawings, prints in woodcut, etchings, lithographs, aquatints and sculptures in a range of media. “The exhibitions showcase works of women artists, whose personal experiences and generational differences spanning numerous decades mark the key moments in the long and troubled durée of South Asian history,” says Roobina Karode, curator of the exhibition. “Providing a spectrum of artistic languages varying from the abstract and allusive to the quasi-representational, these works ­gracefully move between spiritual and political, frugal and exuberant.”