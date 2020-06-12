‘I Enjoy Being At Home, Reading And Singing’

Starting her career with Khichdi: The Movie, Kirti Kulhari has delivered power-packed performances in diverse roles. She has never shied away from talking about issues in society and the film industry. Currently, Kirti is basking in the success of the second season of Four More Shots Please Season 2. She talks to Lachmi Deb Roy about life during the lockdown and her post-pandemic plans.

Streaming platforms during the lockdown

> It is the best time for OTT platforms because everybody is at home. We have to admit that there is nothing much to do and people are getting bored. There are no other forms of entertainment for many of us. We can’t go to theatres or malls. So, it is understandable that the viewership of web shows has gone up during the lockdown. OTT platforms have become the most happening place for entertainment and people are busy consuming content non-stop. This is indeed a great time to catch up on shows—people in big cities with busy schedules are hardly left with much time for leisure when they return home from work. So, this is the best time to be with your loved ones and pamper yourself.

Staying at home

I enjoy being at home. I have got back to reading and since I love singing, I am doing riyaz regularly.

Post-pandemic plans

I have a bunch of things waiting to be released and shot, but I don’t know if these will be released during the lockdown. I am hopeful that things will start returning to normal. I have quite a few series that will be releasing this year. Four More Shots Please Season 2 has already been released and the response has been overwhelming. The show is doing well—it feels good that people have embraced it in a bigger way this time. And I am glad that women are connecting with the series and getting inspired.