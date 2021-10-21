Global Desi: Raj Or Rahul, SRK Is Equally At Home In New York Or Patiala

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) was the biggest star of a genre of Hindi cinema that can be called the diaspora romance film. This genre shaped a whole form of cinema called ‘Bollywood’, which began in the mid-1990s and has largely faded to resurface occasionally. Often filmed in overseas locations, it’s diasporic also in that it was often addressed to the Indian overseas film markets, particularly in the UK and later the US. SRK was the biggest star in this market: according to boxofficeindia.com (2012), he had starred in 11 of the Top 25 Overseas Grossers of All Time.
Among these 11 hits are five big-budget family romances closely associated with Karan Johar’s (KJo) Dharma Productions (with their ranking): My Name Is Khan, 2010 (2); Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, 2006 (4); Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001 (11); Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 1998 (20); and Kal Ho Na Ho, 2001 (23). These films share many striking features: they are set partially or wholly in an imaginary diaspora, usually in the UK or the US, yet in...