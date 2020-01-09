East And West

In conversation with Huma Qureshi
On Looking Westwards
Army Of The Dead is my first Hollywood project. I am not looking westwards; in fact, they are looking towards India and China with an eye on our emerging markets. And this is just the tip of the iceberg—we have a long way to go.
Films/Shows She’s Watching
I like watching all kinds of films. I just saw Pati Patni Aur Woh. I still haven’t seen The Irishman, which I am dying to watch. As for shows, I am seeing The Crown and Queer Eye. I loved The Family Man too.
I really don’t understand why people call these web shows—the terminology is incorrect. Web series refer to YouTube videos. This is the new age of digital television.
On Bollywood
I love the work of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol. Madhuri Dixit is an immense influence—she is a complete package of beauty and talent. Sridevi was a brilliant performer and she still had so much to give. It is really unfortunate that she left us prematurely. The genre I enjoy most is comedy. It is always harder to make people laugh than to make them cry.
