Don’t Stop The Music

Vayu lyricist, composer and singer: I think this unfortunate period and isolation present an opportunity to introspect and establish a closer rapport with oneself. In these dire times, my playlist includes many soulful romantic tunes, such as Baari by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan. The song is about quarantining the heart from love and I can relate to it. Chan Kithan by Ali Sethi is another apt track because everybody needs to know where you have you been and whether you have the virus. Dil Beparwah by Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari because the heart is still careless and doesn’t take precautions. Marz by The Yellow Diary. It means infection. And surely, Paradise by Coldplay because I want to run away from quarantine to paradise.

­As told to Lachmi Deb Roy