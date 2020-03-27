Don’t Stop The Music

Vayu lyricist, composer and singer: I think this unfortunate period and isolation present an opportunity to introspect and establish a closer rapport with oneself. In these dire times, my playlist includes many soulful romantic tunes, such as Baari by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan. The song is about quarantining the heart from love and I can relate to it. Chan Kithan by Ali Sethi is another apt track because everybody needs to know where you have you been and whether you have the virus. Dil Beparwah by Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari because the heart is still careless and doesn’t take precautions. Marz by The Yellow Diary. It means infection. And surely, Paradise by Coldplay because I want to run away from quarantine to paradise.
As told to Lachmi Deb Roy
How VK Pandian, Naveen Patnaik's Man Friday, Has Kept Odisha's Babudom On Its Toes
Down, Down, Down! Why Coronavirus Will Lockdown Indian Stock Market Indefinitely
STOP PRESS!
Meet The Corona Warriors: How Dr Rakesh Saini Is Up And Close With The Deadly COVID-19 In Jaipur
Germany Diary
Nutrition Warriors | A Mizo Village's Fight To Ward Off Stunted Growth, Underweight Children
Union Budget 2020: What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Can Do To Pull Economy Out Of The Rut
Is Judiciary Living Up To The Indian Constitution @ 70?