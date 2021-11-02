A Stitch In Time...How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Is fashion going to change direction as we slowly head into a post-pandemic world? Is it going to take more res­ponsibility for the impact it has on the environment? After this extended disruption, is the fashion consumer going to change their patterns of consumption?

These, and many other questions, keep popp­i­ng up in multiple forums. In response, one looks back to the recent past, when we were confined to our homes, living our professional and social lives on our laptops. In a digital world without a physical presence, clothing took a backseat. Com­fortable sweatpants and pyjamas became our daily attire. Freed from physical discomfort and the tyranny of fashion, many of us swore that we were never going to give up the comfort of the easy, stretchy clothing we were used to. We imagined ourselves slouching into a comfy, relaxed future in joggers and Crocs.