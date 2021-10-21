A Passage To India: Shah Rukh Khan Through The Eyes Of His Greatest American Fan

Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t know it, but he watches over me. A Swades poster hangs in my living room, a cover from Filmfare of him in a tuxedo is on my fridge, and a print of a hand-drawn image of his face peeps out from the bulletin board behind my computer at work. What better companion could there be to a foreigner in the wonderful and wild land of Hindi cinema?

Specifically, as an American, maybe I find that his personal myth aligns with the national myth of the individual who succeeds because of their own hard work and determination. At the cultural level, this narrative is facile historically and deeply harmful contemporarily, but it’s still powerful as a personal narrative. Everyone knows these basic facts about SRK: he came from Delhi, he did theatre in university, he arrived in Mumbai with little but dreams, and he quickly became one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema and eventually the world. No matter what critiques are leveled at him, the fact remains that he has earned his place through his own knowledge, hard work, and wise choices....