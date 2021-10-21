Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

How the larger-than-life Hindi film hero of ­yesteryears gave way to the relatable charm of Shah Rukh and the other Khans.

Photographs by Getty Images

2021-10-22T11:52:53+05:30
Giridhar Jha
01 November 2021

Frankly I did not see it coming. Nobody from my generation living in a small town of India’s hinterland did. The double-­spread advertisement in a film weekly, Screen, should have forewarned us. It was about the launch of the newest kid on the block, Aamir Khan, in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. “Who is Aamir Khan? … Ask the girl next door!” a teaser of its promotional campaign threw a rhetorical riddle at our faces.

I was absolutely clueless despite being the ­biggest masala movie buff this side of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. So I took the advice ­literally and asked a young woman from the next block. I was relieved to know that she had no ­interest whatsoever in a diminutive-looking youngster in black goggles threatening to storm Bollywood. She dismissed him rather disdainfully as another wannabe.

The reason was not far to seek. The young woman was still suffering from the hangover of Vinod Khanna’s return to tinsel town from Rajneeshpuram after the Osho fiasco in the US. Yes, the Khanna with broad...

Shah Rukh Khan Aamir Khan Salman Khan Bollywood
