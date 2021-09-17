Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Business Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

More Indian students go abroad than we get foreigners

Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari

2021-09-17T18:46:26+05:30
Furqan Qamar

Furqan Qamar

27 September 2021

Higher education institutions in India are empowered to admit, on supernumerary basis, international students up to 15 per cent of their intake capacity. With 38.5 million students enrolled in higher education, the country has the potential to have 5.78 million international students. Since globally only 5 million students go abroad for higher education, it would be naive to expect they would all come to India.

The nation could, nonetheless, aspire to have a reasonable share of higher education export. A 20 per cent target would mean a pot­ential of one million international students. In comparison, the actual numbers in 2020 being only 49,358, the country achieved just 4.9 per cent of its potential.

Aspirations notwithstanding, the number of international students has risen marginally from 27,531 in 2010-11 to 49,358 in 2019-20. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2010-11 to 2013-14 was the highest at 9.5 per cent whereas it fell to 2.6 per cent during 2014-15 to 2019-20. In fact, the number of international students declined marginally in...

Furqan Qamar India Education Higher Education Foreign Students in India Indian Students
