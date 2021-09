1970-01-01T05:30:00+05:30 Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 12 Emerging Private Universities outlookindia.com 2021-09-17T18:52:18+05:30

RANK 2021 UNIVERSITY NAME PLACE STATE 1 SHRI DHARMASTHALA MANJUNATHESHWARA UNIVERSITY Dharwad Karnataka 2 VELLORE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Amravati Andhra Pradesh 3 RAYAT-BAHRA UNIVERSITY Shimla Himachal Pradesh 4 SRM UNIVERSITY AP AMRAVATI Amravati Andhra Pradesh 5 JSS SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY Mysore Karnataka 6 ADICHUNCHANAGIRI UNIVERSITY B.G. Nagara Karnataka 7 SISTER NIVEDITA UNIVERSITY Kolkata West Bengal 8 SWAMI VIVEKANANDA UNIVERSITY Barrackpore West Bengal 9 BRAINWARE UNIVERSITY Kolkata West Bengal 10 SOMAIYA VIDYAVIHAR UNIVERSITY Mumbai Maharashtra 11 DY PATIL INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY Pune Maharashtra 12 UNITED UNIVERSITY Allahabad Uttar Pradesh