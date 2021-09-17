Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Knowledge Democracy Spreads Through IITs And Top Institutes

Knowledge Democracy Spreads Through IITs And Top Institutes

If elite institutions take the lead to break their silos, ‘online learning’ could revolutionise the knowledge landscape

Knowledge Democracy Spreads Through IITs And Top Institutes
Closing the Gap | Photograph by Suresh K. Pandey

Trending

Knowledge Democracy Spreads Through IITs And Top Institutes
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T18:44:14+05:30
Jyotika Sood
Jyotika Sood

Jyotika Sood

More stories from Jyotika Sood
View All

27 September 2021

Sometimes an ad hoc response to a crisis can open our eyes to immense possibilities that remained inadequately explored in ‘normal’ times. In the education space, the Covid pandemic brought with it the challenge of finding ways to make classes possible without classrooms. ‘Online learning’ became a buzzword, with institutions, families and communities exposed to it like never before. Now that we know aspects of the classroom experience can be replicated online on a massive scale, it’s time to throw open the doors of imagination to all that the online mode can do in enabling greater ­‘democracy’ in production and dissemination of knowledge. For instance, can the metaphorical moat around the university—the arche­typal fortress of knowledge ­production—be crossed both ways, so that its knowledge resources are accessible even to those who are outside?

Among those outside are large numbers of school students, many of whom would never enter an institute of higher education. IIT-Delhi’s recent initiative for...

Tags

Jyotika Sood Online classes Education IITs Online Education Higher Education Business Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 15 Government Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 20 Technical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 75 State Public Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 25 Central Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 45 Deemed To Be Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 12 Emerging Private Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 50 State Private Universities

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

More from Business

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

Read Between The University Rankings

Read Between The University Rankings

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Technology Can Help Students Overcome Language Barriers: Prof V. Ramgopal Rao

Technology Can Help Students Overcome Language Barriers: Prof V. Ramgopal Rao

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement