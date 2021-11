2021-11-10T12:39:29+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Standalone Institutions outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:01:36+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 XLRI XAVIER SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT Jamshedpur Jharkhand 93.49 2 MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTION Gurgaon Haryana 91.83 3 GREAT LAKES INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Chennai Tamil Nadu 90.64 4 T A PAI MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Manipal Karnataka 90.20 5 INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE, NEW DELHI New Delhi Delhi 88.08 6 LOYOLA INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Chennai Tamil Nadu 87.67 7 GOA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Sattari Goa 84.40 8 INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 83.61 9 IFIM BUSINESS SCHOOL Bengaluru Karnataka 80.88 10 INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Kolkata West Bengal 79.55 11 INSTITUTE OF HEALTH MANAGEMENT RESEARCH (IIHMR JAIPUR) Jaipur Rajasthan 79.38 12 LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT New Delhi Delhi 79.05 13 INSTITUTE OF RURAL MANAGEMENT Anand Gujarat 78.66 14 SHRI DHARMASTHALA MANJUNATHESHWARA INSTITUTE FOR MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 74.82 15 JAGAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES (JIMS) New Delhi Delhi 73.72 16 RAJAGIRI CENTRE FOR BUSINESS STUDIES Kochi Kerala 72.42 17 ITM BUSINESS SCHOOL Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 72.06 18 INDUS BUSINESS ACADEMY (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka 70.99 19 XAVIER INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL SERVICE, RANCHI Ranchi Jharkhand 69.57 20 JAIPURIA SCHOOL OF BUSINESS Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 67.38 21 CALCUTTA BUSINESS SCHOOL Kolkata West Bengal 66.41 22 SCMS COCHIN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS Kochi Kerala 66.39 23 INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ENTERPRISE (IPE) Hyderabad Telangana 65.61 24 JAGANNATH INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT SCHOOL New Delhi Delhi 64.05 25 LEXICON MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE OF LEADERSHIP & EXCELLENCE Pune Maharashtra 63.80 26 SHANTI BUSINESS SCHOOL Ahmedabad Gujarat 63.78 27 INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 62.63 28 BIRLA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY Noida Uttar Pradesh 61.90 29 INSTITUTE OF RURAL MANAGEMENT Jaipur Rajasthan 57.26 30 XAVIER INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka 55.57 31 IIEBM INDUS BUSINESS SCHOOL Pune Maharashtra 54.81 32 INSTITUTE FOR TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT Chennai Tamil Nadu 54.48 33 JAGAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Jaipur Rajasthan 53.99 34 INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT & INFORMATION SCIENCE Bhubaneswar Odisha 53.95 35 LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Indore Madhya Pradesh 53.32 36 INSTITUTE FOR TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 52.82 37 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT EXCELLENCE Bangalore Karnataka 50.47 38 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MEDIA (ISB&M) Pune Maharashtra 49.83 39 INSTITUTE OF HEALTH MANAGEMENT RESEARCH (IIHMR DELHI) New Delhi Delhi 49.05 40 SIVA SIVANI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Hyderabad Telangana 48.84 41 INSTITUTE OF HEALTH MANAGEMENT RESEARCH (IIHMR BANGALORE) Bengaluru Karnataka 48.35 42 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT Patna Uttar Pradesh 43.85 43 ITM BUSINESS SCHOOL Warangal Telangana 42.24 44 USHA & LAKSHMI MITTAL INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT New Delhi Delhi 41.34 45 DELHI BUSINESS SCHOOL New Delhi Delhi 38.99 46 SRMS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SCHOOL Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 38.65