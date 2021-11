2021-11-10T12:16:16+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T16:51:18+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 GREAT LAKES INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Chennai Tamil Nadu 90.64 2 T A PAI MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Manipal Karnataka 90.2 3 LOYOLA INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Chennai Tamil Nadu 87.67 4 IFIM BUSINESS SCHOOL Bengaluru Karnataka 80.88 5 PES UNIVERSITY Bangalore Karnataka 75.33 6 SHRI DHARMASTHALA MANJUNATHESHWARA INSTITUTE FOR MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 74.82 7 JSS ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION & RESEARCH Mysore Karnataka 74.59 8 SRM INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Chennai Tamil Nadu 74.3 9 RAJAGIRI CENTRE FOR BUSINESS STUDIES Kochi Kerala 72.42 10 JAIN UNIVERSITY Bangalore Karnataka 72.31 11 INDUS BUSINESS ACADEMY (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka 70.99 12 SCMS COCHIN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS Kochi Kerala 66.39 13 INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ENTERPRISE (IPE) Hyderabad Telangana 65.61 14 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT Hyderabad Telangana 65.05 15 VIGNANA JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Hyderabad Telangana 63.59 16 SATHYABAMA INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Chennai Tamil Nadu 61.58 17 JSS CENTRE FOR MANAGEMENT STUDIES Mysore Karnataka 60.3 18 HINDUSTAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE Chennai Tamil Nadu 59.56 19 CMR UNIVERSITY Bengaluru Karnataka 58.68 20 RV INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Bangalore Karnataka 56.96 21 XAVIER INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka 55.57 22 INSTITUTE FOR TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT Chennai Tamil Nadu 54.48 23 KRUPANIDHI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS Bangalore Karnataka 53.63 24 SRM EASWARI ENGINEERING COLLEGE Chennai Tamil Nadu 53.49 25 SONA SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT Salem Tamil Nadu 51.04 26 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT EXCELLENCE Bangalore Karnataka 50.47 27 DR M G R EDUCATIONAL AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE Chennai Tamil Nadu 50.17 28 SIVA SIVANI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Hyderabad Telangana 48.84 29 INSTITUTE OF HEALTH MANAGEMENT RESEARCH (IIHMR BANGALORE) Bengaluru Karnataka 48.35 30 TKM INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Kollam Kerala 45.2 31 ITM BUSINESS SCHOOL Warangal Telangana 42.24 32 SESHADRIPURAM INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Bengaluru Karnataka 41.06 33 PRESIDENCY UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT Bengaluru Karnataka 39.86 34 K V INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND INFORMATION STUDIES Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 39.13