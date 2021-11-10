2021-11-10T12:26:00+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - Central Zone outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T16:57:01+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH Indore Madhya Pradesh 64.34 2 ITM UNIVERSITY Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 57.02 3 RUNGTA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, BHILAI Bhilai Chhattisgarh 55.8 4 PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 55.51 5 LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Indore Madhya Pradesh 53.32 6 G H RAISONI UNIVERSITY Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh 51.78 7 AKS UNIVERSITY Satna Madhya Pradesh 51.68 8 ITM UNIVERSITY Raipur Chhattisgarh 49.03 9 IES COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 46.8 10 SAGAR INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 42.76 11 SAGE UNIVERSITY Indore Madhya Pradesh 39.3 12 PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Dewas Madhya Pradesh 39.02 Rank 2021 1 Name Of Institute PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH Place Indore State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 64.34 Rank 2021 2 Name Of Institute ITM UNIVERSITY Place Gwalior State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 57.02 Rank 2021 3 Name Of Institute RUNGTA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, BHILAI Place Bhilai State Chhattisgarh Overall Score 55.8 Rank 2021 4 Name Of Institute PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Place Gwalior State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 55.51 Rank 2021 5 Name Of Institute LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Place Indore State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 53.32 Rank 2021 6 Name Of Institute G H RAISONI UNIVERSITY Place Chhindwara State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 51.78 Rank 2021 7 Name Of Institute AKS UNIVERSITY Place Satna State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 51.68 Rank 2021 8 Name Of Institute ITM UNIVERSITY Place Raipur State Chhattisgarh Overall Score 49.03 Rank 2021 9 Name Of Institute IES COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY Place Bhopal State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 46.8 Rank 2021 10 Name Of Institute SAGAR INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY Place Bhopal State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 42.76 Rank 2021 11 Name Of Institute SAGE UNIVERSITY Place Indore State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 39.3 Rank 2021 12 Name Of Institute PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Place Dewas State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 39.02