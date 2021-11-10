India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - Central Zone
Prestige Institute of Management and Research, Indore tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in Central Zone, followed by ITM University, Gwalior. Here's the full list:
2021-11-10T12:26:00+05:30India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - Central Zone
Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score
1
PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
64.34
2
ITM UNIVERSITY
Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh
57.02
3
RUNGTA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, BHILAI
Bhilai
Chhattisgarh
55.8
4
PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT
Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh
55.51
5
LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
53.32
6
G H RAISONI UNIVERSITY
Chhindwara
Madhya Pradesh
51.78
7
AKS UNIVERSITY
Satna
Madhya Pradesh
51.68
8
ITM UNIVERSITY
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
49.03
9
IES COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
46.8
10
SAGAR INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
42.76
11
SAGE UNIVERSITY
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
39.3
12
PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT
Dewas
Madhya Pradesh
39.02
Rank 2021
1
Name Of Institute
PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH
Place
Indore
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
64.34
Rank 2021
2
Name Of Institute
ITM UNIVERSITY
Place
Gwalior
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
57.02
Rank 2021
3
Name Of Institute
RUNGTA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, BHILAI
Place
Bhilai
State
Chhattisgarh
Overall Score
55.8
Rank 2021
4
Name Of Institute
PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT
Place
Gwalior
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
55.51
Rank 2021
5
Name Of Institute
LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT
Place
Indore
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
53.32
Rank 2021
6
Name Of Institute
G H RAISONI UNIVERSITY
Place
Chhindwara
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
51.78
Rank 2021
7
Name Of Institute
AKS UNIVERSITY
Place
Satna
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
51.68
Rank 2021
8
Name Of Institute
ITM UNIVERSITY
Place
Raipur
State
Chhattisgarh
Overall Score
49.03
Rank 2021
9
Name Of Institute
IES COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY
Place
Bhopal
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
46.8
Rank 2021
10
Name Of Institute
SAGAR INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY
Place
Bhopal
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
42.76
Rank 2021
11
Name Of Institute
SAGE UNIVERSITY
Place
Indore
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
39.3
Rank 2021
12
Name Of Institute
PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT
Place
Dewas
State
Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score
39.02
ALSO READ
NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Dial B For The Best
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - North Zone
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - East Zone
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - West Zone
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National Importance
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private University - Constituent Colleges
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Standalone Institutions
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Affiliated Colleges
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Delhi-NCR
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Chennai
India's Best B-Schools 2022:...