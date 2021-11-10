Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2022

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Mysore

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of top Private B-Schools - Mysore for 2022. Here's the full list:

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development, Mysore
2021-11-12T17:11:43+05:30

22 November 2021

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 SHRI DHARMASTHALA MANJUNATHESHWARA INSTITUTE FOR MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 74.82 2 JSS ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION & RESEARCH Mysore Karnataka 74.59 3 JSS CENTRE FOR MANAGEMENT STUDIES Mysore Karnataka 60.3   Rank 2021 1 Name Of Institute SHRI DHARMASTHALA MANJUNATHESHWARA INSTITUTE FOR MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT (SDMIMD) Place Mysore State Karnataka Overall Score 74.82     Rank 2021 2 Name Of Institute JSS ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION & RESEARCH Place Mysore State Karnataka Overall Score 74.59     Rank 2021 3 Name Of Institute JSS CENTRE FOR MANAGEMENT STUDIES Place Mysore State Karnataka Overall Score 60.3    

Mysore Best B-Schools Education Rankings & Stats Outlook Ranks Outlook-ICARE Rankings India’s Best B-Schools 2022 Business
