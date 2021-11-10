India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Mysore

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of top Private B-Schools - Mysore for 2022. Here's the full list:
Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.
Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.
Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.
Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.