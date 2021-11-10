2021-11-10T13:45:56+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Mysore outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:11:43+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 SHRI DHARMASTHALA MANJUNATHESHWARA INSTITUTE FOR MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 74.82 2 JSS ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION & RESEARCH Mysore Karnataka 74.59 3 JSS CENTRE FOR MANAGEMENT STUDIES Mysore Karnataka 60.3